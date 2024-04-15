DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 248 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

