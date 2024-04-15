DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 132,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,242,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.52 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

