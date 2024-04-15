Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Acquired by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 583.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,421 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,901.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after acquiring an additional 853,760 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after acquiring an additional 749,491 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,855,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after acquiring an additional 611,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,762,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFGR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,976. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.