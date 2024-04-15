Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.32

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.32, with a volume of 485808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 872.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $852,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares by 16.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

