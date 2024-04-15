Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Down to $9.42

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.19. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 4,042,857 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

