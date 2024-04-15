Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Docebo by 73.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,319 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Docebo by 54.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after purchasing an additional 132,111 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $44.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 499.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Docebo has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

