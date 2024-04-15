Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $152.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $125.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,465. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

