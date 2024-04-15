Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 531 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

TMO traded down $7.36 on Monday, hitting $557.87. 1,031,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,595. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.66 and its 200-day moving average is $526.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Barclays cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

