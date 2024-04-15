Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after buying an additional 1,493,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,590,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

