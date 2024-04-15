Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,663,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,384,405. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $84.29 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

