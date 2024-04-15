Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $657,826,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,690,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,906. The company has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 0.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

