Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $36,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 383,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $4.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $451.29. 1,974,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $459.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

