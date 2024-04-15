Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $1,583,609,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,666,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,038 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,723 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,441,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $117,087,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.92. 583,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95. The company has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

