Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $55,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $2.68 on Monday, reaching $453.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $436.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.36.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.