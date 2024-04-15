Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Up 33.9% in March

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.14 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $239.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 225,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

