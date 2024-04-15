DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Upgraded at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $164.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $118.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.25.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $138.38 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of -96.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $548,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,509,200.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $548,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,509,200.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,787 shares of company stock worth $38,000,043 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

