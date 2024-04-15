Drake & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.17. 10,671,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,993,121. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

