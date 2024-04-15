Drake & Associates LLC Buys 18,431 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 9.1% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $22,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,800. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

