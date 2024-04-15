Drake & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Drake & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,499 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,857,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after buying an additional 211,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 165,038 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.64. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

