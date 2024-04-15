Drake & Associates LLC Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.65. 69,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,039. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

