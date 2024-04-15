Drake & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

