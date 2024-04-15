Drake & Associates LLC Purchases 130 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.7% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.16. 5,273,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,695,520. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

