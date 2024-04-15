Drake & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 215,469 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 215,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 7.5% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after buying an additional 164,926 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,781,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,582,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $85.54. 933,807 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

