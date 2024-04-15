Drake & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 5,990 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282,248 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,948 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,474,000 after purchasing an additional 142,527 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 0.3 %

Fortive stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.16. 292,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,803. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.