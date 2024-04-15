Drake & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Drake & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.