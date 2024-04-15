Drake & Associates LLC Sells 130 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Drake & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Snap-on Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $291.07. 32,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,543. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $238.90 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.84.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.