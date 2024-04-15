Drake & Associates LLC Sells 436 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Drake & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.3% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $11.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $762.99. 791,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,622. The company has a market capitalization of $724.96 billion, a PE ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $761.77 and its 200-day moving average is $654.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $367.35 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

