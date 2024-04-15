Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.29. 2,559,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $204.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.