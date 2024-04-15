Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises about 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $373.12. 211,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,604. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.52 and its 200 day moving average is $312.68. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

