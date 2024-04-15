Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Decreased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.47.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.27. The company had a trading volume of 378,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.50 and its 200-day moving average is $197.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

