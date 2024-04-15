Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after buying an additional 4,084,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

