Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ESI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after buying an additional 1,412,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after buying an additional 1,035,756 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after buying an additional 979,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 10,622.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 840,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.