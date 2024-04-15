Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 52.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,263,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,318,000 after purchasing an additional 437,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $500.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,373. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.48 and its 200 day moving average is $481.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

