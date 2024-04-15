Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $338,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,234,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,888,722. The company has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

