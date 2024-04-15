Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,276,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,800,000 after buying an additional 1,551,611 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.17. 2,442,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,515. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

