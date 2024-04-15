Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $569,628,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,408,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,587,028. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

