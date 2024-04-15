Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.19% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CALY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.12. 5,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

