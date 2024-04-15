Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,781 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $19.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,699,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,586. The firm has a market cap of $266.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.82 and its 200 day moving average is $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $4,491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,100,241.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $18,687,877.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $4,491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,100,241.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 907,375 shares of company stock valued at $262,519,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

