Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,341,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.14 on Monday, reaching $213.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,794. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

