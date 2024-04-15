Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,420 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,346,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $4,131,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,910,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $459.22. 967,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,225. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $428.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

