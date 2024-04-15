Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,464 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NKE traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.16. 6,753,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $140.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

