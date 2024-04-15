Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.09

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 52977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Embecta Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 2,000 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 62.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Embecta by 493.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Embecta by 1,254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Embecta by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

