Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,569,200 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 3,549,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,263.7 days.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

