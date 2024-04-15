Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,569,200 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 3,549,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,263.7 days.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.
About Embracer Group AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Embracer Group AB (publ)
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.