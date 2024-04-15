Emergent BioSolutions’ (EBS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 72.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 231.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 110,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

