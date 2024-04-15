Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $112.87 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.32. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

