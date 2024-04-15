Emfo LLC Buys Shares of 59,165 Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Emfo LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Immunome at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Immunome by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Immunome during the first quarter worth $77,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunome alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunome has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Immunome Stock Performance

IMNM traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 718,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.66. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $30.96.

About Immunome

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.