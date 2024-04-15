Emfo LLC Cuts Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Emfo LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,252. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.51. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.