Emfo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Emfo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STRA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 155.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $14,494,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 6,377.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Strategic Education by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Trading Down 1.2 %

STRA stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 108,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

