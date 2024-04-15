Emfo LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Emfo LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Emfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

MA stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $459.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.15.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

