Emfo LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Emfo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warner Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,117,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 329,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 347,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

